Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 9.6%

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 21,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 491,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $5,225,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,847,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

