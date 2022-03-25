Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

ACH opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

