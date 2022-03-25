Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
ACH opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Aluminum Co. of China (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.