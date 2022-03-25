Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amdocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
