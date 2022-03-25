Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amdocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

