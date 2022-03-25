Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ameren traded as high as $90.88 and last traded at $90.87, with a volume of 106815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 796.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Company Profile (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.