American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $5,857,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Electric Power by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,300. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

