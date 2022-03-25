American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $181.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gallagher bought 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

