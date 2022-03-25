American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

