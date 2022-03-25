American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $628.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Vanguard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 543,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Vanguard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

