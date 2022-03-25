AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $26,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $152.61. The stock had a trading volume of 696,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $155.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.32.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

