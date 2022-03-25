Aminex (LON:AEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.18

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 18336355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.73. The company has a market cap of £39.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Aminex alerts:

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.