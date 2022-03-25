Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

