Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,625 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $213.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $5,040,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 82,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

