Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report ($1.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($2.14). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.