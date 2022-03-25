Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) to announce $657.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $756.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $503.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 852,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Newmark Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

