Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. 5,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,475. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,908 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.