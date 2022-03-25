Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $0.85 EPS

Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($5.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million.

REPX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

REPX opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is -24.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

