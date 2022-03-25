Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,921. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $123.39 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.