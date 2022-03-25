Analysts Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.31. 3M reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.46. 2,246,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,171. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

