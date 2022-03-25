Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,625. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,639,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

