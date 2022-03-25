Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Lannett posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

