Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. 1,049,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,147. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

