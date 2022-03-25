Analysts Expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Post Earnings of $8.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.68 and the highest is $8.50. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings of $6.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $37.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.62 to $40.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $41.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.51 to $45.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $203.76 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.57. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 32.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

