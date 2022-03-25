Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centric Health Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year.
CRX has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
