Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DFH opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth $26,098,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $28,192,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 869,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth $7,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

