Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target at $54.78

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.78.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after buying an additional 599,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,080,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

