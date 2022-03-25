Analysts Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT at $27.20

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

AUPH stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

