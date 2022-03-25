Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Price Target at $311.50

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WILLF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

WILLF stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.