Analysts Set Expectations for Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of OC opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $95,105,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

