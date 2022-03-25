Analyzing Citizens (CIA) and Its Peers

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Citizens to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Citizens and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 11.39% 8.07% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.74 Citizens Competitors $19.78 billion $1.61 billion 9.89

Citizens’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 610 2093 2295 84 2.36

Citizens presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 97.65%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.48%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens competitors beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

