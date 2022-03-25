Analyzing Eagle Financial Services (EFSI) and Its Competitors

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eagle Financial Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million $11.02 million 11.06 Eagle Financial Services Competitors $1.27 billion $292.06 million 12.22

Eagle Financial Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Eagle Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 20.41% 10.25% 0.90% Eagle Financial Services Competitors 29.14% 12.37% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Financial Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Services Competitors 2213 9324 7509 547 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Eagle Financial Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Eagle Financial Services competitors beat Eagle Financial Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berryville, VA.

