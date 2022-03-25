Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.81.

Shares of PLAN opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

