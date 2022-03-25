Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Anaplan stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

