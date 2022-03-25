Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford Sells 9,217 Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($61,762.15).

On Monday, March 14th, Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.48), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($91,456.56).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 502.60 ($6.62) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 525.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.27. The firm has a market cap of £15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 610 ($8.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.03) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.71 ($8.07).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

