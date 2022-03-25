Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.78). 15,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 70,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £156.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

Anexo Group Company Profile (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

