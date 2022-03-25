Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,546.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,546.25 ($46.69).

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,941 ($51.88). 2,138,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,604.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.