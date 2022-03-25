Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,546.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,546.25 ($46.69).
AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,941 ($51.88). 2,138,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,604.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52).
In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.