Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AITUY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Anritsu has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

About Anritsu (Get Rating)

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The Test and Measurement segment offers measuring instruments for mobile phone acceptance testing by mobile phone service providers; and for design, production, function and performance verification, and maintenance of mobile phone handsets by manufacturers of mobile phones, including smartphones, IC chipsets, and relevant components.

