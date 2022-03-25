APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in APA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth $12,457,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in APA by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

