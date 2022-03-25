Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $7,567,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 7,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

