Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Acquires $23,213.80 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $23,213.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

