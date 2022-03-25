Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Several research analysts have commented on APTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program.

