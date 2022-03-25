Aptose Biosciences Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

APTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

