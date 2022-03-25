Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

APTO stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

