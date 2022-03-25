Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.
APTO stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.