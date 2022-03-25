ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.38. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.
About ARC Resources (Get Rating)
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
