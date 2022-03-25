Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (ACKAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6264 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

