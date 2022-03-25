Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,197. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

