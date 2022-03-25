Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE ADM opened at $90.43 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

