Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. 36,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

