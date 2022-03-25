Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $73.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.98 million and the highest is $76.71 million. Arco Platform reported sales of $54.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year sales of $220.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.06 million to $222.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $288.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arco Platform.

ARCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Arco Platform stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,273. The stock has a market cap of $611.89 million, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 9.5% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

