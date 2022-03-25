Ares Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $599,547.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.23 or 0.07075176 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.61 or 1.00252338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

