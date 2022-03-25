Argon Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Argon has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $585,105.73 and approximately $105,910.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.07 or 0.07101999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,547.66 or 0.99927365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,336,447 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.